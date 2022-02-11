Quite a dill: Mt. Olive Pickle expanding in home NC county

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mt. Olive Pickle Co. announced on Thursday it will expand near its eastern North Carolina headquarters with more production lines, along with warehouse and distribution operations.

The company’s decision to invest more than $35 million at two sites in Goldsboro will create 167 jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release.

Starting in 1926 and based in Mount Olive, the company packs more than 230 million jars of products annually as a leading seller nationally of pickles, peppers and relishes, according to Cooper.

“The Goldsboro expansion relieves pressures on the company’s facilities in Mount Olive and positions us to handle growth well into the future,” Mt. Olive Pickle CEO Bobby Frye was quoted as saying in Cooper’s release.

Mt. Olive Pickle will get a $600,000 grant from the state’s One North Carolina Fund if it meets job-creation and investment goals.

The average salaries for the new jobs — forklift and truck drivers, manufacturing staff and managers among them — will be about $41,400, which is above the Wayne County average of $38,400, the release said.

