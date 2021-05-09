Ransomware gangs get more aggressive against law enforcement

“Why would someone want to do something like that? They just want to foment chaos.” he said.

Gregg Pemberton, chairman of the D.C. Police Union, said officers are extremely concerned about such private information being in the hands of foreign hackers.

“The fact that data of such a sensitive nature was able to be accessed by hackers says a lot about the quality of service elected officials provide this city. What is ironic is that in an era where police officers are targeted by their leaders for alleged misfeasance, it’s really their leaders that are truly unable to perform to standards,” he said.

The department said in a statement it's still trying to determine the size and scope of the breach and has urged officers to obtain a free copy of their credit reports. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Law enforcement agencies require thorough and intrusive background checks that gather a wealth of information about a person's history and character. It's perfect blackmail material for hackers, whether they are criminal gangs or foreign governments. Six years ago Chinese hackers stole millions of background check files of federal government employees from the Office of Personnel Management.