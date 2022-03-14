 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Raskin nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat opposes pick

  • Updated
  • 0
Federal Reserve Nominees

Sarah Bloom Raskin, a nominee to be the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors vice chair for supervision, speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington.

 Ken Cedeno - pool, Pool Reuters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said Monday that he opposes the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to a key position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, endangering her prospects of winning Senate confirmation.

Raskin's nomination has been stuck in the Senate Banking Committee after Republicans last month unanimously refused to vote on it, to prevent her being approved on a party-line vote. Manchin is not a member of the committee. But his opposition means that for Raskin to win approval, she would need to pick up a Republican vote in the Senate.

Committee Republicans, led by Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, have opposed Raskin on the grounds that she has been an outspoken supporter of having the Fed consider the threat to climate change in its regulation of banks. President Joe Biden has nominated Raskin to serve as the Fed's vice chair for supervision, a top financial regulatory post.

People are also reading…

Toomey has asserted that Raskin would seek to use the Fed's regulatory authority to discourage banks from lending to oil and gas drilling companies. Raskin denied that in a February hearing. But Manchin, who has long been a strong advocate for energy companies, expressed similar concerns.

“Her previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs,” the senator said. “I have come to the conclusion that I am unable to support her nomination.”

In response, a White House official said the administration still supports Raskin, calling her “one of the most qualified people to have ever been nominated” for the Fed’s board. She previously served on the board from 2010-2014 and as deputy Treasury secretary.

“We are working to line up the bipartisan support that she deserves, so that she can be confirmed by the Senate for this important position," said the official, who wasn’t authorized to speak on the record.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, the Ohio Democrat who is chairman of the Banking Committee, said in a statement that he is “working to move forward Ms. Bloom Raskin’s nomination with bipartisan support.” Raskin was confirmed unanimously the first time she was nominated to be a Fed governor.

Four other Biden nominees to the Fed's board are also on hold because of the committee Republicans’ boycott of a vote on Raskin. Biden has nominated Chair Jerome Powell to serve a second four-year term; Powell is now serving as acting chair. The president has also nominated Lael Brainard, a Fed governor, for the central bank’s No. 2 post, and economists Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson for positions on the board.

Some analysts said Manchin's opposition could doom Raskin's nomination.

“We do not see how Raskin can be confirmed without the support of Joe Manchin as we expect every Republican will oppose her nomination,” said Jaret Seiberg, a banking analyst at Cowen Washington Research Group.

Raskin was considered likely to take a much tougher line with banks than did Randal Quarles, a Trump appointee who previously held the position of vice chair for supervision. But the opposition to her came mainly from the energy industry, while many banking lobbyists saw her as at least a known quantity. Raskin served as Maryland's top banking regulator from 2007 to 2010 and had been endorsed by banking representatives in the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AG's office: No need for House elections again this year

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democratic activist who is suing Virginia elections officials told a federal appeals court that new House elections must be held this year under newly drawn legislative district lines, but the state said last year's elections were “perfectly constitutional” and the lawsuit should be dismissed.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?

EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?

NEW YORK (AP) — With Russia intensifying its war on Ukraine, killing civilians and triggering a mass refugee crisis, President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a U.S. ban on imported Russian oil. Critics of Russia have said that sanctioning its energy exports would be the best — perhaps only — way to force Moscow to pull back.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike on a military training base in western Ukraine killed at least nine people and wounded 57, a local official said Sunday. The assault brought the war closer to the border with Poland after a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets.”

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people rallied Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, with small vigils taking place in Russia as well despite a crackdown by authorities against such demonstrations.

US, China officials meet on Chinese support for Russia

US, China officials meet on Chinese support for Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top advisers to Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in Rome Monday to discuss China’s support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, even as the Kremlin denied reports that it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, citing the “atrocities” of bombing civilians, including a maternity hospital.

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.N. releases Ukraine numbers tallying death toll since Russia's invasion began

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News