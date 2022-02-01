Record $600M Idaho tax cut heads to governor's desk

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation containing Idaho’s largest-ever tax cut headed to the governor for his signature on Tuesday.

The Senate voted 27 to seven to approve the record $600 million cut that includes a one-time $350 million in rebates and $250 million in permanent income tax reductions going forward for people and businesses.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has twice sent his budget chief to testify on the bill’s behalf at committee meetings in both the House and Senate, indicating his support.

Backers contend the tax cuts return money to the people who paid it.

Opponents said the tax cuts mostly benefit the wealthy at the expense of essential government services such as education.

The $350 million tax rebate includes 12 percent back for 2020 filers, or $75 per taxpayer and dependent, whichever is greater. That money is coming from the state's $1.9 billion budget surplus.

The permanent tax cuts reduce income tax rates, including dropping the top rate from 6.5 percent to 6 percent.

Corporate income taxes under the bill would also be cut from 6.5 percent to 6 percent. Backers of that cut said it would keep Idaho competitive with surrounding states in attracting businesses. The individual and corporate tax cuts would be retroactive to Jan. 1.

