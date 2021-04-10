Reforms follow deadly year in New York nursing homes

She said she has seen the owner of her husband's nursing home driving fancy cars, and wants to know how much money he makes from residents whose care is largely funded by Medicaid.

“We need massive nursing home reform, statewide we do, and it’s probably countrywide,” she said. “Just simply because these people that own these places are allowed to get away with a lot. They shouldn't be. This is our most vulnerable population.”

One new law, signed by Cuomo this week, repeals a legal shield that protected nursing homes from some lawsuits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York's law was among the nation's most protective, and state Attorney General Letitia James called for lawmakers to repeal it in January.

“What immunity provision did is give a green light to facilities to engage in practices and staffing patterns known to create unreasonable risk to residents,” Syracuse University School of Law professor Nina Kohn said.

The immunity repeal doesn't explicitly allow family members to sue for substandard care during the months of the pandemic when the shield was in place — a right advocates for the elderly had pushed for. But lawmakers hope their efforts could help families who try to sue anyway.