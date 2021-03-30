Reforms to Texas' energy grid begin moving after blackout

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ power grid that buckled during February’s deadly winter storm would operate under new oversight and require power plants to prepare for more extreme weather under overhauls that moved closer to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk Tuesday.

Six weeks after more than 100 people died in subfreezing weather in Texas, including many of hypothermia, both the GOP-controlled House and Senate have now passed sweeping reforms that lawmakers say would prevent a repeat of the widespread blackouts that spiraled into one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

But the proposals are far from finalized and big issues remain unsettled, including who will pick up the cost of weatherizing Texas' hundreds of power generators, which Abbott is demanding after plants failed in the cold weather and more than 4 million customers lost electricity.

Many families went without water and heat for days with no indication of when the power might be restored. One bill that easily cleared the Texas House on Tuesday is designed to force power companies to better communicate the extent of the outages in the middle of a blackout.