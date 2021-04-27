Reno to settle Lemmon Valley flood lawsuit for $4.5 million

A jury in 2019 found the city was responsible for the flooding and should be responsible for paying financial damages to residents.

Though still liable for the damages, the city moved in 2020 to decertify the class of homeowners that banded together for the class action lawsuit.

City officials argued that having the claim declared a class lawsuit did not serve the interest of justice and each resident needed to provide proof of how much they had suffered financially because of the damages to their homes.

Washoe District Judge Barry Breslow ruled in favor of the city and to decertify the class, but rejected city officials' arguments that compensation should be limited to the rental value of the properties. He said residents should be reimbursed for the rental value at the time of the flooding, plus damages, relocation costs and attorneys’ fees.

“This global settlement is a significant step forward for proper stewardship of our delicate ecosystem in the North Valleys and underscores the importance of our ongoing efforts regarding sustainability in the Biggest Little City,” the city of Reno said in the statement announcing the settlement last week.

