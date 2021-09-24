 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Report: No cover-ups at Colorado air-pollution division

  • 0

DENVER (AP) — Whistleblower allegations that the state health department's air pollution division interfered with staff efforts to properly enforce federal air quality standards are unsubstantiated, according to an independent report released Friday by the Colorado attorney general’s office.

The Colorado Department of Law, which is led by Attorney General Phil Weiser, hired the independent investigator after a complaint was filed with the Environmental Protection Agency’s office of inspector general in March.

Three whistleblowers alleged that dozens of air pollution permits were issued unlawfully by the health department’s Air Pollution Control Division to companies, and that at least one whistleblower was asked to falsify data to get pollution estimates under permitted limits.

They also alleged that health department division leaders ignored EPA regulations on modeling and permitting short-term pollutants from important Colorado industries — including mines, asphalt plants and oil and gas gathering sites. They said the permits were part of a larger problem of state officials allegedly catering to industry.

The Denver Post reports that the findings released Friday didn’t substantiate the claims of fraud and suppression.

People are also reading…

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Air Pollution Control Division asked for the probe, which was conducted by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP, a legal firm. A independent investigator was needed because the attorney general would represent the health department and the governor in any future action.

The report did find that state efforts to model minor pollution sources for permitting purposes are sometimes hampered by a lack of specific EPA guidance. Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the health department’s executive director, said in a statement that the department will pursue ways to improve that modelling.

EPA officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Denver Post.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation

Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prosecutor tasked with examining the U.S. government's investigation into Russian election interference charged a prominent cybersecurity lawyer on Thursday with making a false statement to the FBI five years ago.

Interior Secretary signs Montana tribes water rights compact

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes water rights compact on Friday, settling a decades-long battle over thousands of individual water rights in Montana and on the Flathead Indian Reservation. The deal also created a $1.9 billion trust to settle claims and refurbish the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project in Montana.

Biden promises 'relentless diplomacy' to skeptical allies

Biden promises 'relentless diplomacy' to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking "a new Cold War” with China.

Biden has say in whether Trump's 1/6 records go to Congress

Biden has say in whether Trump's 1/6 records go to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will have a big say in whether the government releases information to Congress on the actions of former President Donald Trump and his aides on Jan. 6. But there could be a lengthy court battle before any details come out.

Biden looks to turn page on 20 years of war in UN address

Biden looks to turn page on 20 years of war in UN address

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden began his first visit to the U.N. General Assembly ready to make the case to world leaders that after closing the book on 20 years of war, the U.S. aims to rally allies and adversaries to work together on a slew of crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and trade and economics.

Watch Now: Related Video

House votes to counter abortion rights challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News