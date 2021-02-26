Report: State facilities district improperly spent over $20K

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — An investigation in Washington state has found more than $20,000 of taxpayer money improperly went to support a failed campaign in 2017 for improvements at a convention center in Kennewick.

The Kennewick Public Facilities District faces fines up to $10,000 for each violation, the Tri-City Herald reported. The district must now decide whether to negotiate a settlement or challenge the allegations.

The state Public Disclosure Commission conducted the investigation, revealing the district spent money on a website, advertisements, a banner and fliers that were meant to sway voters to support a 0.2% sales tax increase.

The tax bump would have paid for an expansion at the Three Rivers Convention Center, an upgrade for the Toyota Center and other improvements at the center's campus. The measure failed by 1,300 votes.

Commission Executive Director Frey Lavallee made the eight-page notice of administrative charges public on Thursday, detailing how the district’s board allegedly violated state law.