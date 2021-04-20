Report: Wyoming unemployment rates remain steady

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming's unemployment rate has remained better than the national average, signaling a positive trajectory more than a year into the pandemic, a report said.

The state Department of Workforce Services Research & Planning Section released a March report Monday that showed the unemployment rate stayed at 5.3% from February to March after a steady run of 5.1% to 5.4% in the past six months, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

The national unemployment rate is at 6%, the report said.

“From March 2020 to March 2021, unemployment rates decreased in 17 counties and increased in six counties,” the department said. “The largest decreases were reported in Washakie (down from 7.0% to 5.3%), Sublette (down from 9.4% to 7.7%), and Big Horn (down from 7.6% to 6.1%) counties.”

The report also showed that unemployment rates rose to 7.9% in Natrona, 6.3% in Converse and 6.6% in Campbell counties.