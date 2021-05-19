Republicans move to reinstate work-search requirement

The vote is one prong of a larger Republican plan to erase generous pandemic-related unemployment benefits. The GOP on Tuesday unveiled a bill that would end a $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement. The payment is on top of the state's weekly $370 unemployment benefit.

The supplement is set to expire Sept. 6, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said he's worried it could be extended. More than a dozen states with Republican governors have already moved to eliminate the federal supplement.

The bill also would prohibit the DWD from waiving work-search requirements for any reason related to COVID-19.

Vos has said the bill could get floor votes as early as next month. Evers opposes it, however, and said Wednesday he was “strongly considering” vetoing the measure.

The governor called the GOP push to restore the work-search requirement and eliminate the federal supplement “Republican talking points." The real problem is Wisconsin just doesn't have enough people, he said.