 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Right-wing leader in Italy slams Europe on energy policy

  • Updated
  • 0

MILAN (AP) — Italian right-wing leader Matteo Salvini on Friday criticized Germany and other European Union nations for not working together on a common response to the energy crisis but instead “protecting their own interests.”

“The European Union in these days, in these weeks, has been very much everyone for himself. The Spaniards protected their own interests, the French protected their own interests,’’ Salvini said at a Milan demonstration by farmers protesting the impact of high energy prices.

He was especially bitter about the 200 billion-euro ($195 billion) package for industry and consumers Germany announced this week “Germany, from which we expected a response, did not wait for a European intervention. It put up 200 billion euros cash,’’ Salvini said.

People are also reading…

Italy has spent some 60 billion euros since last year to ease the pain of higher energy prices for households and industry. But the Coldiretti agriculture lobby behind Friday’s protest said aid to farmers has been mostly in the form of tax credits and not help with electricity bills, which have gone up 500% since last year, or fertilizer costs, up 170%.

The outgoing government of Premier Mario Draghi has refused to borrow more money for a deeper aid package, citing Italy’s high debt level. Italy instead has pressed for a European price cap on Russian natural gas, leveraging on the bloc’s collective market power, but so far has been unable to persuade the rest of the EU to go along.

Germany is worried that Russia would cut off gas, crippling its industry, and France has set its own national price cap.

Salvini’s League is part of the right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy and also including Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia that is expected to form Italy’s next government in the coming weeks.

Salvini told the farmers protesting in Milan that his party would make protecting Italian agriculture a priority, citing “unfair competition” from other countries. League members served as the agriculture ministers in two previous governments.

Coldiretti President Ettore Prandini warned that 70,000 Italian farms working at a loss could go out of business due to high energy prices and said few of them would be able to relaunch under more favorable conditions.

“Those who spend 200 billion euros wind up creating a form of unfair competition inside the European community,’’ Prandini said, referring to Germany's aid package.

Prandini was joined by young farmers who were protesting the high energy costs during a fair highlighting Italian agricultural excellence that featured 2 kilometers (more than a mile) of stands selling a range of fruit, produce, dairy, meat and cheeses.

“We hope to let consumers know who buy from us that if there are higher prices, that it is because of everything around us,’’ said Claudia Roggero, who is the third generation to work a family farm focused on honey production.

Roggero said they raised the price of a kilo of honey from 11 euros to 12 euros to cover the rising cost of glass, but are still taking a hit.

“Besides the higher energy costs, there is also the lower production due to climate change. If production is down and energy prices are going up, we can no longer find the right balance,’’ she said.

Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Ciaran Gilles in Madrid contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine say they are planning to hold referendums this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched. The votes will be held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The announcement of the balloting starting Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that they were needed. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Denmark believes “deliberate actions” caused big leaks in two natural gas pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, and seismologists said powerful explosions preceded the leaks. European leaders and experts pointed to possible sabotage amid the energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine. Although filled with gas, neither pipeline is currently supplying it to Europe. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday that “it is the authorities’ clear assessment that these are deliberate actions -– not accidents." The incident overshadowed the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland to bolster the continent’s energy independence from Moscow.

QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial

QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial

An Iowa man has been convicted of charges that he led a crowd of rioters in chasing a U.S. Capitol police officer up a staircase and accosting other officers guarding the Senate. That was one of the most harrowing scenes of the mob’s attack that day. A federal jury deliberated for roughly four hours before convicting Douglas Jensen of felony charges that he obstructed Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, and that he assaulted or interfered with police officers during the siege. Jensen was convicted on all counts, including a charge that he engaged in disorderly conduct inside the Capitol while carrying a folding knife in his pocket.

How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

The Brothers of Italy party has won the most votes in Italy’s national election. The party has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy’s biggest party. Meloni is poised to lead Italy’s first far-right-led government since World War II and become its first female premier.

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency. He has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs. He was granted permanent residency in 2020. Snowden has said he made the disclosures because he believed the U.S. intelligence community had gone too far and wrongly infringed on civil liberties. Snowden, 39, is considered by supporters to be a whistleblower who wanted to protect American civil liberties,  He currently faces charges of unauthorized disclosure of U.S. national security and intelligence information that could result in decades in prison.

Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill

Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill

Sen. Joe Manchin has abandoned his push to speed up the permitting process for energy projects. His decision eases the Senate’s path toward passing a stopgap spending bill that would keep the federal government running when the fiscal year ends at midnight Friday and provide more aid to Ukraine.  A procedural vote advancing the effort cleared easily, 72-23, after Democrats announced that Manchin’s proposal would be stripped from the final legislation. While lawmakers are waiting once again until the final moments of the fiscal year to keep the government running, they are confident they will do so.

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has spawned a parallel “special master” process that has slowed the Justice Department's criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues. But barbed rhetoric in the past week's court filings has laid bare deep disagreements related to the special master’s work and made clear that a process the Trump team initially sought has not been playing to the president’s advantage. The special master, Raymond Dearie, is a former federal prosecutor and served as a U.S. District judge in Brooklyn.

Meta disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe

Meta disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe

Facebook says it has identified and stopped a sprawling network of fake accounts that spread Russian propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine throughout Western Europe. Facebook parent company Meta says the network created more than 60 websites that mimicked legitimate news organizations but parroted Russian talking points about Ukraine. More than 1,600 fake Facebook accounts were used to spread the propaganda to audiences in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine. Meta says it was the largest and most complex network linked to Russia that the California-based company has identified since the Ukraine invasion began. The Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., hasn't responded to a request for comment.

Holcomb to lead trade mission to Germany, then Switzerland

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will visit Germany and Switzerland next week for a trade mission with the state’s commerce secretary and other state officials. Holcomb announced Wednesday that he will leave Sunday on the European trip with Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. They will visit Germany on Monday before traveling Wednesday to Switzerland. The governor said the trip is aimed at advancing Indiana’s “future-focused industries,” the state’s medical device “ecosystem” and engaging “key actors within the global energy transition.” The cost of the trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sparklers ignite paper decorations in UK pub, turning celebration into inferno

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News