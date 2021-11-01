 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rubio takes Big Business to task a year before election

  • Updated
  • 0
Rubio takes Big Business to task a year before election

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rubio told the director of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, Friday, Oct. 8, that he’s “deeply concerned” over the failure to protect inmates at a federal prison in Florida

 Drew Angerer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is taking Big Business to task.

In an op-ed published Monday, the Republican from Florida called corporate America “the instrument of anti-American ideologies." Rubio bemoaned what he described as corporate America’s “wokeness” — a catch-all phrase for being sensitive to social problems such as racism and inequality but which is also derided by critics as virtue-signaling or adopting neo-Marxist world views. He proposed holding corporate leaders legally liable “when they abuse their corporate privilege by pushing wasteful, anti-American nonsense."

Rubio delivered a virtual speech later Monday before the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando in which he spoke about the declining economic fortunes of many Americans. He said changes to economic policies in recent decades have left many feeling divorced from the American Dream of obtaining good jobs and being able to raise their families in safe neighborhoods. He added, “that has to be addressed, because that dream is at the core of our national identity.”

Rubio’s op-ed and speech mark a break for the senator from the traditional pro-business stances that helped his political rise, which included an unsuccessful run for president in 2016. Rubio is facing re-election next year, and his expected Democratic opponent is U.S. Rep. Val Demings from Orlando. If he wins re-election, he is expected to be in the mix of Republicans running for president in 2024.

People are also reading…

Republican politicians have been aligned with business interests for generations, but former President Donald Trump shattered many of those norms by engaging in trade wars and attacking technology companies.

Aubrey Jewett, a political affairs professor at the University of Central Florida, said the party has made quite a change since the days of former President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s.

“Rubio’s remarks are a sign that populist ideology critical of corporate America has become well entrenched and mainstream within the Republican Party,” Jewett said.

Jewett also pointed to Rubio's Cuban heritage as a reason for why his concerns about cultural Marxism might be genuine. The Miami native receives significant support from the Cuban exile community in South Florida, which opposes the Communist government that has controlled the island nation since 1959.

Neither the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation nor the Florida Chamber of Commerce responded to an email inquiry seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor's race

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor's race

RICHMOND, Va (AP) — Former President Barack Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin, as he encouraged voters on Saturday to support Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the closely watched race.

America 'on fire': Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate

America 'on fire': Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The reports of hateful and violent posts on Facebook started pouring in on the night of May 28 last year, soon after then-President Donald Trump sent a warning on social media that looters in Minneapolis would be shot.

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.

Kleefisch downplays threats targeting school board members

Kleefisch downplays threats targeting school board members

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed threats against school board members, saying recently that she would "love” for those targeted with anger during the pandemic to have experienced what she and former Gov. Scott Walker did during the Act 10 union protests a decade ago.

Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

WASHINGTON (AP) — Southwest Airlines said it's conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilots used a phrase that's become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden during the pilot's greeting to passengers over the plane's public address system.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rolls-Royce is producing electric cars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News