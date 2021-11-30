Rural communities push back against solar projects in Nevada

Residents of a desert town west of Las Vegas are protesting plans for a massive solar panel installation they say could harm the community and surrounding environment.

“Citizens Against Nye County Solar Farms” on Saturday held a protest against the Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project in Pahrump, a town of less than 40,000 residents near the California-Nevada line.

“It seems illogical to me to destroy the environment to protect the environment,” organizer Jeannie Cox-King told NBC News.

A spokesperson for Candela Renewables, the company behind the proposal said the company understands concerns and believes it can balance them with what it sees as a need for more renewable energy.

Efforts to replace carbon-based fuels with renewable energy sources are raising uncomfortable questions over where to put needed infrastructure and provoked anger in soon-to-be frontline rural communities affected.

The Rough Hat project is one of several that local anti-development groups and environmental conservationists oppose on federal lands in southern Nevada.

Local pushback comes as state and federal officials set ambitious goals to increase renewable energy production. Nevada aims to transition to 50% renewables by 2030, which account for roughly 28% of its utility-scale electricity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0