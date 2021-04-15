Rural Nevada counties want to reopen well ahead of June 1

Two sparsely populated rural counties, White Pine bordering Utah and Pershing in north-central Nevada, were the first to go before the task force Thursday.

“We’re going to try to open the county 100%,” said Brett North, emergency manager in White Pine County, where the positivity rate has remained below 5% since mid-January and now stands at less than 1%.

Pershing County’s positivity rate is now 4.2% and has been below 5% since March 5. The county had gone nearly a month with no new cases until six new cases were reported last week.

“Basically our numbers are still really down," Pershing County Commissioner Carol Shank told the task force.

Lander County, with a 1% positivity rate, sent a protest letter that pointed to a unanimous vote by commissioners on Feb. 25 to declare its fewer than 6,000 residents no longer covered by the state of emergency that Sisolak declared in March 2020.

The letter from a high-profile Nevada law firm declared it “not a prudent use of county resources” to prepare a reopening plan, but added an attachment saying the county proposed no local measures.