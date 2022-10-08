Russian authorities say truck bomb caused fire, partial collapse of bridge linking Crimea with Russia

When the Nobel Peace Prize is announced on Friday, it could provide a boost for a grassroots activist or international group working for peace and human rights. But it doesn’t always work out that way. For the two journalists who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, the past year has not been easy. Dmitry Muratov of Russia and Maria Ressa of the Philippines have been fighting for the survival of their news organizations, defying government efforts to silence them. Muratov saw the situation for independent media in Russia turn from bad to worse following the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. In the Philippines, the legal travails of Ressa and her news website Rappler have not eased.