S. Carolina governor wants McCoy to run Santee Cooper board

McCoy spent 10 years as a Republican in the South Carolina House, rising to House Judiciary Committee chairman. He ran a special committee that investigated the abandoned nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer north of Columbia. Then during his year as U.S. attorney, he oversaw the prosecution of two executives of SCANA, which had the majority share in the shuttered reactors.

“I do have an extensive background in the utility industry and the situation that happened at V.C. Summer as well as Santee (Cooper), but I’m here to learn as well," McCoy said.

McMaster said he still wants to sell Santee Cooper to a private utility — a decision that lies solely with the General Assembly. The governor said he also trusts McCoy, even if they eventually disagree.

“I am confident he will do what he thinks is best for the ratepayers and taxpayers in south Carolina,” McMaster said.