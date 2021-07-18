S Carolina horse study committee may discuss gambling too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some legislators on a committee studying the economic impact of raising and racing horses in South Carolina said the group should also consider legalizing betting on horse racing.

The Equine Industry Support Measures Study Committee made up of two House members and two senators as well as two people in the horse industry and a representative from the state Agriculture Department is spending the next eight months studying what horses do for the state's economy.

They first met last month and plan more meetings in places where horses are popular, like Aiken, Clemson and Camden, committee chairman Rep. Russell Ott told The State newspaper.

The state law creating the committee was passed by the General Assembly in April. It tells the group to study how the state can grow the horse industry or reduce the barriers to its growth as well as compare the incentives offered by South Carolina to other states and whether South Carolina should cooperate with horse facilities in other states.