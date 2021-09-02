SC gov: Jumpstart I-26 widening with $360M in virus money

The Department of Transportation had previously planned to expand the nearly 70-mile (113-kilometer) corridor over the course of several phases through the end of the decade, working on adding a third lane to segments at either end before moving onto the middle stretch.

A funding boost would allow the agency to put out contracts for most of the widening in the next three to four years instead, officials said.

The stretch that crosses the rural areas between two of the state's largest cities frequently sees traffic jams, delays and accidents. About 66,000 vehicles travel the corridor daily, as beachgoing tourists and other motorists mingle with the 15,000 trucks headed to and from the bustling Port of Charleston.

Modernizing I-26 — from extending entry and exit ramps to designing better interchanges and signs — will help the state remain competitive, said Shawn Godwin, board chair of the South Carolina Trucking Association.

“We all share this critical corridor,” Godwin said. “But, when I-26 bogs down, we all bog down with it.”