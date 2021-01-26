Schumer: Democrats must pass virus aid with or without GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that Democrats are preparing to push ahead quickly on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package even if it means using procedural tools to pass the legislation on their own, leaving Republicans behind.

Schumer told Senate Democrats to be ready as soon as next week to consider a budget resolution that would lay the groundwork for swift passage of the sweeping virus aid and economic recovery act. It could be done with a simple 51-vote majority in the Senate, rather than the usual 60-vote threshold that is needed.

“The work must move forward, preferably with our Republican colleagues, but without them if we must," Schumer said after a private meeting of Democratic senators. "Time is of the essence to address this crisis. We're keeping all options open on the table.”

Unwilling to wait for Republicans who say the price tag of Biden’s COVID-19 relief is too high and the priorities too far-reaching, Democrats are flexing their newfound power as they take control of the Senate alongside the House and White House. It is the first time the party has held unified control in Washington in a decade.