Schumer: Vote on infrastructure bill could come within days

WASHINGTON (AP) — The vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill could be held “in a matter of days,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday, as negotiators scrambled to finish writing the legislation.

Schumer opened the rare Sunday session by saying that the text of the bill would be released “imminently.”

Senators and staff have been laboring behind the scenes for days to write what is certain to be a massive piece of legislation. An early draft swelled beyond 2,500 pages. To prod the work along, Schumer is keeping senators in over the weekend, encouraging the authors of the bipartisan infrastructure plan to finish drafting the bill so that senators can begin offering amendments.

Two of the negotiators said Sunday morning that action could come soon. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said on CNN, “We really are just about finished.” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said on CNN that there will likely be "text today and by this evening, hopefully we can start the process.” Like Schumer, both said the bill could be finished this week.

The predictions were a familiar refrain after days of delays. Several senators had said the text of the bill would be ready for review late Friday or early Saturday, but it wasn't ready to be filed by the time Schumer closed the floor Saturday night.