 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Scotland leader launches campaign for new independence vote

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon launched her campaign for a second independence referendum on Tuesday, arguing that Scotland would be economically better off outside the United Kingdom.

Sturgeon, who leads the Scottish National Party as well as the devolved government in Scotland, said “it is time to set out a different and better vision" for Scotland as she released the first in a series of papers laying out the case for independence.

Scotland rejected independence in a 2014 referendum, with 55% of voters saying they wanted to remain part of the United Kingdom.

Sturgeon has said she wants a new vote on independence before the end of 2023. She said Tuesday the Scottish parliament has an “indisputable democratic mandate” for the vote, after her Scottish National Party won last year's elections on the back of a pledge to hold a new referendum.

Sturgeon’s party leads a pro-independence majority in the Scottish parliament, together with the Scottish Green Party. But the U.K.-wide government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposes a new referendum, saying the issue was settled in the 2014 vote.

People are also reading…

But Sturgeon argues that the landscape has changed since then, most importantly because of Britain’s departure from the European Union, a move opposed by a majority of people in Scotland.

“Had we known in 2014 everything we know now about the path the U.K. would have taken, then I’ve got no doubt Scotland would have voted yes back then,” Sturgeon said in an interview with the BBC.

Sturgeon said the first set of documents in the Scottish government's “Building a New Scotland” papers sets out "challenges a newly independent Scotland would face” as well as outline how independence can help Scotland become a wealthier and fairer place.

Like Wales and Northern Ireland, Scotland has its own parliament and devolved government and makes its own policies on public health, education and other matters. But the U.K.-wide government in London controls matters such as defense and fiscal policy.

Opposition parties have criticized Sturgeon for focusing on independence and neglecting other issues such as recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and the cost of living crisis. They say another referendum will be divisive and counterproductive to what Scotland needs.

“The distraction and disruption of another bitter referendum debate is the last thing Scotland needs right now," said Donald Cameron, a Scottish Conservative.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 'attempted coup'

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 'attempted coup'

A House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has firmly laid blame on former President Donald Trump. In Thursday's prime-time hearing, lawmakers said the siege was no accident but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, said the attack put America’s “constitutional democracy at risk.” The hearing showed new video and other evidence from the deadly Capitol assault. The panel also detailed the chilling backstory as Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

There weren’t a lot of laughs when President Joe Biden bantered with Jimmy Kimmel during his first in-person appearance on a talk show since taking office. The host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” expressed frustration about intractable problems in Washington, and advised the president, “I think you need to start yelling at people.” Biden insisted he’s “never been more optimistic." Kimmel interjected: “Why are you so optimistic? It makes no sense!” Biden said he's pinning his hopes on young people, calling them the “best educated, least prejudiced, most giving generation in American history.” The show was taped Wednesday in Los Angeles.

4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'

4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'

An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has told members of Congress how she covered herself in her dead classmate’s blood and played dead to avoid being shot. Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a prerecorded video Wednesday that she watched a teacher get shot in the head before looking for a place to hide. Using the deceased teacher's phone, she called 911 and pleaded for help. Her testimony to a House Oversight Committee was the second day of testimony from families of the victims and survivors of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde.

Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump

Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump

Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot say they’ve uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Meantime, the committee announced that Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Bill Stepien, is among the witnesses scheduled to testify at a hearing Monday that focuses on Trump’s effort to spread his lies about a stolen election. Rep. Adam Schiff says the Justice Department should be investigating “any credible allegation of criminal activity” by Trump. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

Biden, leaders reach migration pact despite attendance flap

Biden, leaders reach migration pact despite attendance flap

President Joe Biden and other Western Hemisphere leaders have announced what is being billed as a roadmap for countries to host large numbers of migrants and refugees. “The Los Angeles Declaration” may be the biggest achievement of the Summit of the Americas, which was undercut by differences over Biden’s invitation list. Leaders of Mexico and Central American countries sent top diplomats instead after the U.S. excluded Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. A set of principles to be announced Friday includes legal pathways to enter countries, aid to communities most affected by migration, humane border management and coordinated emergency responses.

Biden nixes Trump design for Air Force One over cost, delay

Biden nixes Trump design for Air Force One over cost, delay

President Joe Biden’s administration has scrapped former President Donald Trump’s red, white and blue design for the new generation of presidential aircraft after an Air Force review suggested it would raise costs and delay the delivery of the new jets. Boeing is currently modifying two Boeing 747-800 aircraft that will bear the Air Force One callsign when the president is onboard to replace the existing fleet of two aging Boeing 747-200 aircraft. Trump in 2018 directed that the new jumbo jets shed the iconic Kennedy-era robin’s egg blue and white design for a deeper navy and streak of dark red.

Moscow-backed officials try to solidify rule in Ukraine

Moscow-backed officials try to solidify rule in Ukraine

Kremlin-installed officials in occupied southern Ukraine celebrated Russia Day on Sunday and began issuing Russian passports to those in one city who requested them, as Moscow seeks to solidify its rule over captured parts of the country. Russia Day is the holiday that marks Russia’s emergence as a sovereign state after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Ukrainian media reported that few, if any, local residents attended the Russia Day festivities in the two cities.

3 foreigners who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death

3 foreigners who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death

Two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine’s side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago. A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic found them guilty of taking action toward a violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognized republic. Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the three —  Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Brahim Saadoun — are set to face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin compared himself to Peter the Great and spoke of his country’s need to take back territory and defend itself.

Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war

Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war

Ukrainian and British officials have warned that Russian forces are relying on weapons with potential to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine. The U.K. Defense Ministry said Saturday that Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles that can cause severe collateral damage and casualties when used on land targets. A regional governor accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk province. Both sides have been expending large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition. During a visit by the European Union’s top official, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy called for “even stronger” EU sanctions against Russia.

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.K. is testing the largest ever four-day workweek pilot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News