Seattle utility submits revised dam study plan for review

Smith and Chris Townsend, Seattle Light's director of natural resources and hydro licensing, said the plan expands the fish passage and habitat studies and proposes establishing a fund to support salmon recovery in northwestern Washington state.

The plan will also immediately restore water between Gorge Dam and Gorge Powerhouse in what is called a bypass reach, the Seattle Light officials said. The utility will then continue releasing water into the 3-mile (5-kilometer) reach.

“We intend to keep water in it moving forward under the new license,” Townsend said, noting that the utility heard from the tribe that the dewatering of the bypass was damaging to the tribe.

Seattle City Light also operates the Skagit River Hydroelectric Project, which includes the Ross, Diablo and Gorge dams and their powerhouses and provides one-fifth of the electricity consumed in the Seattle area.

Smith said she hopes the utility can continue providing emissions-free, renewable energy to its customers while reducing negative impacts on the river.