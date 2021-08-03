SEC's Gensler says crypto investors need more protection

Beyond the problems, Gensler said innovation in digital currencies “has been and could continue to be a catalyst for change in the fields of finance and money.”

A Goldman Sachs employee for 20 years, Gensler surprised many with his toughness as a regulator at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration.

Gensler opened his remarks by saying he was not speaking on behalf of the SEC or its staff, but that he personally believes that regulation of cryptocurrencies would fall under his agency’s purview.

Currencies such as the dollar or euro fulfill several key functions, Gensler said; they are a store of value, a unit of account and medium of exchange. By contrast, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are for now mostly “highly speculative” investments.

When Congress defined what a security was in the 1930s, Gensler said, one of those definitions was as an investment contract — when “a person invests his money in a common enterprise and is led to expect profits solely from the efforts of the promoter or a third party.”