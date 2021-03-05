Senate approves sports betting constitutional amendment

“This is not currently permitted under our state constitution. Sports betting’s a lottery game? Well if it was, we could have been doing it for years."

The Senate plan would also not spend all the money on the purposes currently allowed under the 1992 state constitutional amendment that allowed the lottery, which are college scholarships and subsidies for preschool.

“I think we ought to have the legislature have a little latitude to decide what’s important to us," Cowsert said.

Only those 21 and older could place bets. Gamblers could bet on collegiate sporting events as long as they did not include Georgia colleges under the Senate plan.

The plan calls for the lottery to give at least six licenses to companies that want to offer sports betting in Georgia. After the companies pay out bettors’ winnings, the state would tax the remaining proceeds. The Senate plan would tax bookmakers profits at 16%, while the House plan would tax profits at 20%.

Each operator would have to pay a $100,000-a-year license fee under the Senate plan, while the House wants a $900,000-a-year fee.