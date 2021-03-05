 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senate approves sports betting constitutional amendment
0 comments
AP

Senate approves sports betting constitutional amendment

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA (AP) — Senators want Georgia's voters to decide whether they will allow sports betting, passing a constitutional amendment and a bill to allow the practice Friday.

Senate Resolution 135 and Senate Bill 142 would authorize sports betting and let lawmakers split the proceeds among three pots — college scholarships for low income students, expanded high speed internet access and rural health care services.

Senators voted 41-10 for the amendment and 34-17 for the bill, sending them to the House for more debate.

“A no vote for this bill is allowing the bookies to continue to control sports betting, the bookies, the illegal activity... The yes vote is to allow the people to decide," said Sen. Jeff Mullis, a Chickamauga Republican.

The Senate's approach is different than the House, where House Economic Development and Tourism Committee Chairman Ron Stephens has pushed a bill to legalize sports gambling that the full House has yet to vote on. Stephens, a Savannah Republican, has argued a constitutional amendment is not needed as long as the Georgia Lottery Corp. is put in charge of sports betting.

Sen. Bill Cowsert, an Athens Republican, rejected that argument in debate.

“This is not currently permitted under our state constitution. Sports betting’s a lottery game? Well if it was, we could have been doing it for years."

The Senate plan would also not spend all the money on the purposes currently allowed under the 1992 state constitutional amendment that allowed the lottery, which are college scholarships and subsidies for preschool.

“I think we ought to have the legislature have a little latitude to decide what’s important to us," Cowsert said.

Only those 21 and older could place bets. Gamblers could bet on collegiate sporting events as long as they did not include Georgia colleges under the Senate plan.

The plan calls for the lottery to give at least six licenses to companies that want to offer sports betting in Georgia. After the companies pay out bettors’ winnings, the state would tax the remaining proceeds. The Senate plan would tax bookmakers profits at 16%, while the House plan would tax profits at 20%.

Each operator would have to pay a $100,000-a-year license fee under the Senate plan, while the House wants a $900,000-a-year fee.

Minority participation has been an issue for Democrats in both chambers. The Senate on Friday added an amendment requiring at least one-third of licenses go to minority-owned, veteran-owned and female-owned businesses.

Mullis said repeatedly that he expects a House-Senate conference committee to work out differences, pledging bipartisan participation. That's necessary because Republican supporters need Democratic votes to overcome opposition from Republicans who oppose the expansion of gambling on moral grounds.

Atlanta’s four major league professional sports teams back legalization, saying it will help keep fans engaged in games.

———

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Soon mass vaccine sites in Atlanta, Cleveland

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
National Politics

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another top legislative priority — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could run into Republican resistance to a hefty price tag.

+12
General: Pentagon hesitated on sending Guard to Capitol riot
National Politics

General: Pentagon hesitated on sending Guard to Capitol riot

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Department leaders placed unusual restrictions on the National Guard for the day of the Capitol riot and delayed sending help for hours despite an urgent plea from police for reinforcement, according to testimony Wednesday that added to the finger-pointing about the government response.

+16
Capitol Police chief appeals for National Guard to stay
National Politics

Capitol Police chief appeals for National Guard to stay

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Worried about continuing threats, the acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police appealed to congressional leaders Thursday to use their influence to keep National Guard troops at the Capitol, two months after the law enforcement breakdowns of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News