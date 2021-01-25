 Skip to main content
Senate confirms Janet Yellen as treasury secretary, making her 1st woman to hold the position
AP

Senate confirms Janet Yellen as treasury secretary, making her 1st woman to hold the position

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate confirms Janet Yellen as treasury secretary, making her 1st woman to hold the position.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

