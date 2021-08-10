Senate debates Dems' $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks

If Biden and Senate Democrats want to "outsource domestic policy to Chairman Sanders" and define themselves with a “historically reckless taxing and spending spree," Republicans lack the votes to stop them, conceded Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “But we will debate. We will vote."

Budget resolution passage is critical because in the 50-50 Senate, it would let Democrats alone approve a subsequent bill to actually enacting their spending and tax policies. Approval of the budget would shield the follow-on legislation from Republican filibusters, procedural delays that kill bills. Approval by the House, where the fiscal plans have won praise from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is also expected in coming weeks.

The Senate began debating the budget minutes after it approved the other big chunk of Biden's objectives, a compromise $1 trillion bundle of transportation, water, broadband and other infrastructure projects. That measure, passed 69-30 with McConnell among the 19 Republicans who backed it, now needs House approval.

In contrast, every Republican present was opposed as the Senate voted 50-49 to begin considering the budget. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., missed the roll call to be with his ailing wife.