Senate Dems rallying behind Biden's $3.5T budget vision

“No one’s going to get everything they want," she said this week. "But we Democrats are all rowing in the same direction.”

From the opposite end of the party's spectrum, the centrist Manchin said that “out of respect for my colleagues” he will vote for the budget. Also flashing a green light — for now — is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, a moderate who helped write the bipartisan infrastructure compromise.

“While I support beginning this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion,” she said. Her statement suggested she'd back the budget and was leaving herself flexibility to fight later about spending amounts.

“This starts the process,” said Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, a moderate who helped craft the bipartisan infrastructure bill and is an influential voice on Sanders' Budget Committee. While he said he had no guarantees about how moderates would vote on the budget, Warner said hopes that the U.S. might curb the pandemic make it time for “a fresh debate about what the social contract ought to look like in this country."

Even so, signs of a fall clash between moderate and progressive Democrats' priorities are unmistakable.