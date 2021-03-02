Senate Dems sorting final details of $1.9T virus relief bill

“It would be awful for the doors to open up and there's no one working," Manchin said. But party leaders and progressives oppose trimming those benefits, and Manchin conceded he didn't know that his side would prevail.

Despite the huge leverage every Democrat has because all their votes are needed, none has so far threatened to sink the legislation if they don't get their way. All are aware of how damaging that would be to Biden's presidency and Democrats' ability to stay united and be productive for the current Congress.

The Senate bill seems certain to omit House provisions gradually hiking the federal minimum wage to $15 hourly, up from the $7.25 locked in for the past 12 years.

The Senate's nonpartisan parliamentarian said last week that the increase ran afoul of the chamber's budget rules. Combined with opposition from Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Democrats have essentially conceded that the wage increase push will have to wait for future legislation.

Democrats must now decide “how we do minimum wage as part of another piece of legislation or on its own,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.