Senate edges toward vote on Biden's $1T infrastructure bill

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has so far allowed the bill to progress, and his vote will be one to watch. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has vowed to keep senators in session until they finish.

Called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the thick bill is a first part of Biden’s infrastructure agenda. It would inject $550 billion of new spending over the next five years on roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and other projects to virtually every corner of the nation. If approved by the Senate, it would next go to the House.

For senators who have been slogging through debate — and months of give-and-take negotiations — it's a chance not only to send federal funds to their states, but also to show the country that Congress can work together in a bipartisan way to solve problems.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the needs back home in Alaska are obvious — including money for water systems in remote villages without running taps for handwashing during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as one of the negotiators, she also wants to demonstrate that lawmakers can reach across the aisle to govern.