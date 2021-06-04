Senate GOP rejects Biden infrastructure plan, prep new offer

While Biden and the GOP senators have narrowed the price gap between his initial $2.3 trillion proposal and the GOP's $568 billion opening bid, they remain far apart on how to pay for what could be a compromise $1 trillion investment.

Republicans are showing no interest in Biden's latest proposal for a 15% corporate minimum tax rate that would ensure all companies pay something in taxes, rather than allowing so many write-offs or deductions that they contribute zero to the treasury.

A Republican familiar with the talks and granted anonymity to discuss the private assessment said the GOP senators view Biden's latest idea as an unnecessary tax hike.

Instead, Republicans led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, are poised to submit a revised offer when she talks with Biden again Friday, the person said. They will insist on using untapped COVID-19 relief funds to pay for the infrastructure investments, the Republican said. Biden's team has rejected that approach.

Still, neither Biden nor the GOP senators appear ready to call off talks, even as Democrats lay the groundwork for using budget rules to pass any big package on their own, without Republican votes.