Senate OKs bill giving relief to some jobless aid recipients

Senators banded together Friday to pass the measure aimed at allowing the waiver to resolve one unintended issue in the unemployment crisis. Under the proposal, the waiver would apply to some people who left their jobs early in the pandemic due to concerns about exposure to COVID-19. At the time, the state signaled they’d be eligible for unemployment assistance, but recipients later were informed the money had to be given back.

“They don’t have that money," Republican Sen. Michael Nemes said Friday. "They spent it. They needed it. They paid it on their rent, on their mortgage, on their food.”

The legislation, which now goes to the House, would allow the state Labor Cabinet to waive overpayments when the unemployment office was at fault. Recipients would be expected to request the waiver.

“We will make it possible for this administration to start to fix what they’ve broken,” said Republican Sen. David Givens, the bill's lead sponsor.

Beshear’s administration has pointed to the U.S. Labor Department for the mix-up.

The state Labor Cabinet praised the Senate's passage of the legislation.