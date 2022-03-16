 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Senate panel confirms Powell, Brainard to top Fed posts

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Banking Committee approved Jerome Powell's nomination to a second four-year term as chair of the Federal Reserve Wednesday, just hours after the Fed began what will be a difficult effort to combat inflation.

Fed governor Lael Brainard was also approved to serve as the Fed's vice chair, and the committee endorsed Philip Jefferson, an economist and dean at Davidson College in North Carolina. All three will now be considered by the full Senate. Lisa Cook, an economist at Michigan State, also advanced to the full Senate on a tie vote in the committee.

If all nominees win Senate confirmation, the Fed will have six of its seven governor positions filled, as it tackles the nation's worst bout of inflation since the early 1980s. On Wednesday, the Fed's policymaking committee implemented its first interest rate hike since 2018, and said that more rate increases this year “will be appropriate.”

People are also reading…

One spot remains vacant because of GOP opposition to President Joe Biden’s nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to the Fed’s top financial regulatory post. Committee Republicans, led by Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, objected to Raskin’s commitment to including climate change concerns in the Fed’s regulatory policies. Toomey argued that Raskin would use the Fed's rules to discourage bank lending to oil and gas companies.

Raskin withdrew her nomination Tuesday after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he would vote against her on the Senate floor. With the Senate divided 50-50, and all Republicans opposed, Manchin’s opposition left Raskin with no path to confirmation.

Biden is expected to nominate another candidate to fill the Fed board's empty slot.

Powell was approved on a 23-1 vote, with only Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democrat from Massachusetts, voting no. Warren has objected to Powell's support for measures that she argued weakened the Fed's oversight of large banks, and previously called Powell a “dangerous man” to lead the Fed.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat who chairs the committee, said Powell "has been a reliable voice and steady hand through this crisis. He’s earned the opportunity to lead the Fed as chair.”

Brainard, a Democrat who served as a top Treasury official in the Obama administration, was approved on a 16-8 vote. Jefferson was approved unanimously. All Republicans voted against Cook, leading to a 12-12 vote. Cook attracted opposition from some conservative economists, who said her research on the impact of lynchings and racial violence on African-American innovation wasn't relevant to the Fed's mission.

A tie vote in the committee allows the full Senate to consider a nomination.

If approved, Cook would be the first Black woman on the Fed board in its 109-year history and Jefferson would be the fourth Black man.

Cook has been a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State since 2005. She was also a staff economist on the White House Council of Economic Advisers from 2011 to 2012 and was an adviser to Biden's transition team on the Fed and bank regulatory policy.

Cook has also been an advocate for Black women in economics, a profession that is notably less diverse than other social sciences. In 2019, she co-wrote a column in The New York Times that asserted that “economics is neither a welcoming nor a supportive profession for women” and “is especially antagonistic to Black women.”

To combat those problems, Cook has spent time mentoring younger Black women in economics, directing a summer program run by the American Economic Association, and won an award for mentoring in 2019.

Jefferson, who grew up in a working-class family in Washington, D.C., according to an interview with the American Economic Association, has focused his research on poverty and monetary policy. In a 2005 paper, he concluded that the benefits of a hot economy from the reduction in unemployment among lower-skilled workers outweighed the costs, including the risk that companies would adopt automation once labor grew scarce.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AG's office: No need for House elections again this year

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democratic activist who is suing Virginia elections officials told a federal appeals court that new House elections must be held this year under newly drawn legislative district lines, but the state said last year's elections were “perfectly constitutional” and the lawsuit should be dismissed.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people rallied Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, with small vigils taking place in Russia as well despite a crackdown by authorities against such demonstrations.

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike on a military training base in western Ukraine killed at least nine people and wounded 57, a local official said Sunday. The assault brought the war closer to the border with Poland after a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets.”

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, citing the “atrocities” of bombing civilians, including a maternity hospital.

Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO

Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO

BEIRUT (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine dominates world attention. But with less global scrutiny, Putin is also busy advancing Russia’s presence in the Middle East and Africa -- an expansion that military and civilian leaders view as another, if less immediate, threat to security in the West.

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two weeks into a war he expected to dominate in two days, Vladimir Putin is projecting anger, frustration at his military’s failures and a willingness to cause even more violence and destruction in Ukraine, in the assessment of U.S. intelligence officials.

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests flare in crisis-hit Sri Lanka as government readies for IMF talks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News