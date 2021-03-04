Senate panel OKs Idaho bill on cow manure pollution

Backers of the bill said pollution regulations shouldn’t be so onerous that they force ranches, farms and companies out of business — and that economic considerations need to be among the primary considerations before such rules are enacted to protect the environment.

Opponents said the new law will cause the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to put economic considerations ahead of protecting the environment. They also said it could jeopardize the state recently acquiring power from the federal government to regulate some aspects of water pollution.

Bob Naerebout of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association told lawmakers that the industry wants to abide by regulations, “but if those are not economically sustainable, then those shouldn't be put in place.”

Republican Sen. Dan Johnson voted against the bill.

“This feels like it’s a little bit precedent-setting, what we’re doing here, because we’re really trying to raise economics or feasibility or viability to the same level as, quite honestly, protection of the resources,” he said.

South-central Idaho, where most of the state's dairies are located, is home to about 425,000 dairy cows that produce an estimated 50 million pounds (23 million kilograms) of cow manure per day. Overall, Idaho has about 600,000 cows.

The Snake River flows through that area. It is polluted with phosphorous and nitrogen, which are byproducts of cow waste, and also by human waste from sewage systems.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0