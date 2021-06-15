Senate passes marijuana bill, but Lamont vows a veto

“That is not equity, and Governor Lamont will veto this bill if it reaches his desk in its current form,” Mounds said.

Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, the co-chairman of the General Assembly's Judiciary Committee and a lead proponent of the legislation, acknowledged that a late change made to the bill on Tuesday “perhaps opens the gates further than many people had imagined" when it comes to determining who gets priority for marijuana-related licenses.

“I think what we were doing was trying to address the concerns of some people who felt like people who had records, particularly on cannabis, in the criminal justice system, would be able to participate under the system,” Winfield said. “I think that the initial change we made definitely allowed this to go too far, and so we made an attempt to bring it back along the lines of some of the concerns of the governor ... In doing that, clearly the governor feels as though we missed the mark.”

Winfield said many advocates of the bill wanted state legislators to clarify that people who've been arrested and convicted for marijuana-related crimes would be eligible to participate in the new industry, given past disparate treatment for marijuana-related crimes.