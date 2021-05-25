Senate passes sports betting, gambling bill; sends to Lamont

The legislation also allows the quasi-public Connecticut Lottery Corporation to offer online sports wagering and retail sports betting at 15 locations, including ones specifically located in Hartford and Bridgeport.

For internet gambling, the state’s tax rate on gross revenues will be 18% for the first five years and then 20% for the next five years, with an option to continue for another five years. The tax rate on sports betting and fantasy contests will be 13.75%.

State Sen. Tony Hwang, R-Fairfield, who has consistently opposed gambling expansion legislation, warned that allowing online gambling and sports betting will only exacerbate the state's gambling addiction problem, especially with a younger generation that has grown up using smart phone technology. He urged his fellow lawmakers to further increase funding for gambling awareness and treatment and conduct a thorough study of how expanded gambling has impacted the state.

“I hope that we don't come back here 10, 15 years and say, ‘Boy, did we make a mistake? Did we unleash a scourge of addiction and problem gambling onto our future generations?'" he asked. “I hope I'm wrong.”