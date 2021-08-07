Senate votes to advance Biden's $1T infrastructure bill

“There's absolutely no reason to rush,” Hagerty said during a floor speech Saturday.

Senators have spent the past week processing nearly two dozen amendments to the 2,700-page package, but so far none has substantially changed the framework of the public works package. Some senators are insisting on more amendments — including one on cryptocurrency and a longshot effort by defense hawks to add $50 billion for shipbuilding and other defense-related infrastructure.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who has an amendment to repurpose a portion of the untapped COVID-19 relief aid that had been sent to the states, is among those on both sides of the aisle trying to expedite the process.

Congress is under pressure to make gains on the president’s infrastructure priorities — first with the bipartisan bill and then with Democrats’ more sweeping $3.5 trillion budget blueprint they plan to shoulder on their own.

For senators who have been slogging through debate — and months of give-and-take negotiations — the bill is a chance not only to send federal dollars to their states, but also to show the country that Congress can work together in a bipartisan way to solve problems.