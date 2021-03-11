Senate votes to raise Arizona's low unemployment pay

The proposal Fann announced last month also cut the number of weeks a person is eligible to 20 from 26 when the state unemployment rate is below 6%. But in a deal she made to get Democratic support, she raised that to 22 weeks on Thursday.

The House proposal from Republican Rep. David Cook, HB2805, passed on a 50-9 vote and is being considered in the Senate. His proposal raises pay in January and raises employer premiums just once because the weekly pay does not rise a second time. It does not cut the maximum number of benefit weeks.

Usually such dueling proposals end with some kind of deal being struck.

Both measures will allow laid-off workers to take more part-time work without losing their benefits. Arizona currently allows workers to earn only $30 a week before benefits are reduced. That amount would rise to $160 under both proposals.

Fann said raising that “disregard” amount keeps people in the workforce and gives employers the ability to keep workers on the job part time so when business improves they're available.