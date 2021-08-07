Senate's key vote advances Biden's $1T infrastructure bill

If senators wrap up work on the bipartisan bill, they immediately will turn to the much more partisan undertaking on Biden’s agenda, the outline for the $3.5 trillion proposal. That plan would provide billions in what the White House calls human infrastructure — child care support, home health care, education and other expenditures that are Democratic priorities that Republicans have pledged to reject. Debate on that will extend into the fall.

For some Republicans, that back-to-back voting schedule is what they are trying to delay, hoping to slow or halt what appears to be a forward march by Democrats to make gains on the president's infrastructure goals.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., an ally of Donald Trump’s who had been the former president’s ambassador to Japan, said he objected to expediting consideration of the bill.

“I could not, in good conscience, allow that to happen,” Hagerty said in a statement Friday. He said he was especially concerned that passing the bipartisan bill would pave the way for Democrats to move quickly to their $3.5 trillion “tax-and-spend spree.”

Former President Donald Trump weighed Saturday with a statement criticizing Biden, senators of both parties and the bill itself, though it's not clear whether Trump's views hold sway over the lawmakers.