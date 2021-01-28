Senator: Bill coming to preserve historical racing games

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Legislation is being prepared to preserve historical racing operations that serve as a crucial revenue source for Kentucky's horse tracks, a key Senate committee chairman said Thursday.

Republican Sen. John Schickel said he will introduce the measure when lawmakers resume their 2021 session next Tuesday. It will be come up two days later in the Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee, said Schickel, who is the committee's chairman.

Senate President Robert Stivers will co-sponsor the bill, Schickel said.

The fate of historical racing could become contentious for Republicans who dominate the Kentucky House and Senate. The bill will seek to put the betting operations on solid legal ground.

The state's horse racing industry is looking to lawmakers to resolve the issue in their favor. Last year, the state Supreme Court ruled that at least some forms of historical race wagering don’t meet pari-mutuel wagering standards under Kentucky law. Racing interests asked the high court to reconsider, but the court said recently it would not rehear the case.

The Family Foundation, a conservative group opposed to expanded gambling, has long argued that historical horse racing machines do not meet the law's standards.