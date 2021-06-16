Senators press Interior Secretary Haaland on oil lease pause

The back-and-forth over the leasing pause and the court decision showed the stakes of Biden's effort to reform — and likely scale back — the multibillion-dollar leasing program without crushing a significant sector of the U.S. economy.

Doughty's ruling, in a lawsuit filed by Louisiana Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry and officials in 12 other states, is a blow to Biden’s efforts to transition the nation away from fossil fuels and stave off the worst effects of climate change, including catastrophic droughts, floods and wildfires.

Biden and Haaland have said the leasing ban is only temporary, though officials have declined to say how long it will last. And it’s unclear how much legal authority the government has to stop drilling on about 23 million acres (93,000 square kilometers) previously leased to energy companies.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, called the judge's decision “a victory for the rule of law and American energy workers.''

Biden's “illegal ban (on new lease sales) has hurt workers and deprived Wyoming and other states of a principal source of revenue that they use for public education,” Barrasso said. “President Biden should immediately rescind his punishing ban and let Americans get back to work.”