Settlement OK'd in lawsuit over slow unemployment claims

“I was cut off benefits, without information or a chance to fight for them, nine months ago. It’s beyond frustrating not to know what’s going on – and my daughter and I lost our apartment in the process. It’s time for Virginia to fix this,” Amber Dimmerling, one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

The commission said in a statement that the settlement is a reflection of its ongoing efforts “to speed up the processing of claims in adjudication, which represent just 4% of all claims.”

The agency said that in addition to hiring hundreds of staff and contractors, it also recently hired a private sector partner with 300 additional staff to expand adjudication.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam issued an order last month directing the agency to commence with many of the same initiatives outlined in the settlement.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said the judge's order approving the settlement pauses the litigation while the agency works to implement the terms.

