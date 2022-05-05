 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Shell reports record 1st-quarter earnings as oil prices soar

  • 0
Britain Shell

FILE - A Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Energy giant Shell reported Thursday, May 5, 2022 record first-quarter earnings after a surge in oil prices, fuelling calls for the British government to impose a windfall earnings to assist consumers struggling with the soaring cost of living.

 Frank Augstein - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — Energy giant Shell reported record first-quarter earnings after a surge in oil prices, fueling calls for the British government to impose a tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help consumers struggling with the soaring cost of living.

London-based Shell said adjusted earnings — which exclude one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories — rose to $9.1 billion from $3.2 billion in the same period last year. That beat analyst expectations of $8.2 billion.

High oil and gas prices, partly due to uncertainty about supplies from Russia, are boosting the profits of major energy companies and feeding inflation around the world. In Britain, where households face the biggest drop in living standards on record, that has triggered demands for a special tax on energy company earnings to help consumers.

People are also reading…

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday rejected calls for a windfall profits tax, saying it would reduce investment in Britain just as the country is trying to diversify its energy industry and increase production from renewable sources. But opposition parties stepped up pressure after Shell’s earnings report.

The government’s “refusal to tax the super-profits of energy companies is completely unforgivable when people are too terrified to heat their homes,” said Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats. “This one-off levy would raise billions of pounds that could help vulnerable families with their energy bills now. It is a no-brainer.”

Brent crude, a benchmark for global oil prices, averaged $102.23 a barrel during the first quarter, 67% higher than during the same period last year.

The British media is filled with stories about people forced to skip meals or go into debt as they struggle to heat their homes after a 54% increase in household energy prices took effect April 1. Even before those increases, inflation accelerated to a 30-year high of 7% in March.

Shell rival BP on Tuesday reported its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade. The London-based company said adjusted earnings rose to $6.2 billion in the first quarter, from $2.6 billion in the same period last year.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, criticized politicians for “grandstanding” with calls for a windfall profits tax, pointing out that Shell last month announced plans to invest 25 billion pounds ($31 billion) in renewable energy in the U.K. BP made a commitment to invest 18 billion pounds in U.K. energy this week.

“That’s a lot more than a windfall tax would raise and would probably be better spent,” Hewson said.

Shell said Thursday that it would take a $3.9 billion charge to cover the cost of exiting investments in Russia, which it pledged to do after the invasion of Ukraine.

First-quarter net income, which includes such one-time items, rose to $7.3 billion from $5.8 billion in the same period last year.

“The war in Ukraine is first and foremost a human tragedy, but it has also caused significant disruption to global energy markets and has shown that secure, reliable and affordable energy simply cannot be taken for granted,” CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement. “We have been engaging with governments, our customers and suppliers to work through the challenging implications and provide support and solutions where we can.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol

UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol

The United Nations is working doggedly to broker an evacuation of civilians suffering in the ruins of Mariupol. The negotiations continued on Friday, as Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the U.N. leader was visiting the capital. The mayor of Mariupol says the situation inside a steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire and citizens “are begging to get saved.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east. 

Biden visits Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained

Biden visits Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained

President Joe Biden is crediting the assembly line workers at a Javelin missile plant for doing lifesaving work in building the antitank weapons that are being sent to Ukraine. He says the missiles are stifling Russia’s invasion as he is making a pitch for Congress to approve $33 billion so the U.S. can continue to hustle aid to the front lines. Biden’s Tuesday trip to the Alabama factory that makes the Javelin weapons system is drawing attention to a growing concern as the war drags on: Can the U.S. sustain the cadence in shipping vast amounts of arms to Ukraine while maintaining the healthy stockpile it may need?

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Election 2022: JD Vance wins Ohio's GOP Senate primary

Election 2022: JD Vance wins Ohio's GOP Senate primary

Primary elections in Ohio have set the stage for a more competitive phase of the midterm primary season, with closely watched races in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia scheduled for later this month. In Ohio on Tuesday, “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance, buoyed by Donald Trump's endorsement, won the contentious Republican Senate primary. Vance’s win ends a bitter contest that, at one point, saw two candidates nearly come to blows on a debate stage. Ohio was seen as a test of Trump's hold on his party. The former president has staked his reputation as a GOP kingmaker on his ability to pull his chosen candidates across the finish line.

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, who recently resigned amid controversy over her performance in office, has died at age 45. Her family says in a statement that she died Saturday of unspecified health complications.  Adel's husband David DeNitto says in statement that the family is “utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss." Adel faced recent criticism over issues including the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitations expired. She also faced scrutiny over whether an acknowledged alcohol abuse problem had affected her ability to do the job.  

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment says he's glad evacuations had begun at a steel mill where civilians and fighters have holed up in the last section of Mariupol not controlled by the Russians. The Azov Regiment is helping defend the Azovstal steel mill. Deputy Commander Sviastoslav Palamar said Sunday he hopes the evacuation will continue until all civilians and soldiers are evacuated. Palamar says the area is strewn with rubble, mines, rockets, artillery shells and unexploded cluster ordinance. And he says the presence of children and civilians makes it harder to fight. 

Woman avoids jail for voting dead mom's ballot in Arizona

Woman avoids jail for voting dead mom's ballot in Arizona

An woman charged with illegal voting for casting her dead mother’s mail ballot in Arizona the November 2020 election has avoided jail time but will serve two years probation. Tracey Kay McKee was sentenced on Friday. She had pleaded guilty to a reduced felony charge of attempted illegal voting in February. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office dropped an additional perjury charge. Prosecutors wanted at least 30 days in county jail because she lied to investigators and railed about the need to prosecute voter fraud. The 64-year-old registered Republican sobbed as she apologized for committing the crime. She's one of 10 people charged with illegally voting in Arizona in the 2020 general election.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News