Sheltered from virus, Kauai plans cautious return to tourism

It allows visitors to come to Kauai if they get two negative COVID-19 tests and spend three days either on another island or at a county-approved resort property. If they stay at one of the resorts, they wear monitoring devices but can roam the grounds and use amenities.

Participants must be tested 72 hours before they get to Hawaii and again 72 hours after arrival to be released from quarantine.

The program has caught at least six positive cases since its January launch.

“We really felt that us coming in here, we would be safe and we would also be safe to the residents," said Victoria Lofton, who visited Timbers Kauai resort through the bubble program with her husband, Art. “We really respect them, and they’re really trying to do the right thing."

She said it was a great way to get away from California, where the pandemic was raging.

“At home, we had one other family that we saw. We weren't going out of the house," she said.

On Kauai, where they own a unit on the resort, “we felt free."

Next month, the island will rejoin the state’s Safe Travels program, which allows travelers to avoid quarantine with a single negative pre-flight test.