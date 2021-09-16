Small agency, big job: Biden tasks OSHA with vaccine mandate

“The hazard in this case is the infectious worker," says epidemiologist David Michaels, OSHA director in the Obama administration. “This rule will tell employers: You have to take steps to make sure potentially infectious workers don’t come into the workplace."

OSHA will use its power under a 1970 law to issue an expedited rule - called an “emergency temporary standard" or ETS -- and bypass its own cumbersome rulemaking process, which typically takes nearly eight years from beginning to end, according to a 2012 study by the Government Accountability Office. To fast-track the rule, OSHA must show that it is acting to protect workers from a “grave danger.’’

The mandate the White House announced this month will cover 80 million employees — nearly two-thirds of the private sector workforce. Employers that don't comply could face penalties of up to $13,600 per violation.

Businesses are anxious to see how OSHA handles questions like: Which vaccines and tests are acceptable and which aren’t? How should employers handle requests from employees who seek exemptions on medical or religious grounds? Who’s going to pay for the testing? Some employers won't be happy if they have to foot the bill for employees who refuse free vaccinations.