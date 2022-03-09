Soaring prices may trigger North Dakota oil tax increase

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Unless near-record oil prices dramatically tank, North Dakota’s treasury may start reaping the benefits of a tax increase on drillers that would substantially bump state tax collections.

The price-triggered tax increase would swell state tax collections by $372 million to $4.09 billion for the 2021-23 budget cycle, according to a revenue analysis done this month by the Legislative Council, which is the research arm of the North Dakota Legislature.

It’s part of a measure lawmakers passed in 2015 that abolished some price-based incentives for the oil industry in exchange for a lower oil tax rate — from 11.5% to 10%. But the bill also raised the total oil tax to 11% if oil prices rise to $90 a barrel for three consecutive months.

The increased tax rate is erased if oil slips below the threshold.

The prospect of big tax cuts due to declining oil prices had North Dakota lawmakers scrambling in the 2015 session to modify the tax framework. Had oil prices slipped below a five-month average of $55.09, the state stood to lose hundreds of millions of dollars.

The monthly averages are figured using West Texas Intermediate prices, the U.S. benchmark set at Cushing, Oklahoma. The trigger price is now $95 a barrel. It is adjusted annually for inflation, using a price index for industrial commodities compiled by the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

WTI crude was fetching about $116 a barrel midday Wednesday, and has been above the price trigger since Feb. 28. Oil prices have surged with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Grand Forks Sen. Ray Holmberg, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Wednesday few lawmakers likely believed a barrel of oil would reach current prices when the new tax framework was crafted. The high price trigger was done “by people who supported the tax cut” as a way to sell the idea of a lower tax rate on drillers.

“It was a fig leaf in part, and everyone signed off on it,” Holmberg, a Republican, said. “It was political protection.”

Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, said his group that represents several hundred companies working in the state's oil patch believe the high price trigger is unfair.

“It's terrible policy at a time like this,” Ness said. “It certainly doesn't incentivize any new production.”

Ness added, “I think this is something the Legislature will look at."

North Dakota has two principal oil taxes, a production tax and an extraction tax, which was imposed by a 1980 voter initiative during a previous oil boom. Both taxes, which are now each 5%, are applied to the oil’s value when it is produced, although the proceeds are split up differently among the state and local governments.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s information administration, WTI oil prices have only held at $95 or more a barrel for three or more consecutive months five times since 2008.

