Some WVa Division of Motor Vehicles services available

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is now able to process some services that have been affected by a system mainframe outage.
The agency is using a workaround to process commercial driver's licenses, driver's licenses, instruction permits and driver's license reinstatement transactions, according to a news release Tuesday from the Department of Transportation.
The division is continuing to work with the Office of Technology to restore all services, the release said.
Customers should visit the DMV website for up-to-date alerts before they visit a regional office or try the online portal, the Department of Transportation said.
The outage was first reported last Wednesday.