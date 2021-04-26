Some Wyoming businesses asked to return virus relief funds

The requested returns represent a small portion of the funding disbursed through the state's three largest grant programs, officials said. About 3% of about $425 million distributed since the pandemic began last spring was the subject of either voluntary returns or requests for returns, according to state data.

Dorrell said 54 businesses paid back all of the money that was either used improperly or unspent by the end of the year deadline, while another 25 businesses submitted plans to repay the funds by June 30. He also said 34 businesses that had been sent invoices had not yet responded to the council's request for repayment.

Frontier Trampoline Park, which opened in Cheyenne a month before the pandemic began, had to pay back the most money — about $231,000 of the maximum $300,000.

“We had to use this money to keep our doors open,” park co-owner Kat Jaber said, adding that it was partially her fault for not understanding the program's rules but noting the process was not straightforward. She also said her business already paid back funds with the help of a bank.