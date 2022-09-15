South African president to meet with Biden on Friday

The head of Ukraine’s atomic energy operator is accusing Russia of trying to “steal” Europe’s largest nuclear plant. Enerhoatom chief Petro Kotin told The Associated Press that Russia plans to do that by cutting the plant off from the Ukrainian electricity grid and leaving it on the brink of a radiation disaster. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been without an outside source of electricity since Monday. It now receives power for its own safety systems from the only one of its six reactors that is still working. Kotin says this is a highly unusual and unstable way of operating a nuclear plant. He said that method shouldn’t be used for more than two hours but has now been in effect for more than three days.