 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Carolina governor considering plastic recycling bill

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is considering whether to sign into law a bill that would make it easier for businesses that recycle plastic by melting it to open in the state.

The bill passed both chambers of the General Assembly on Thursday after a group of House and Senate lawmakers worked out a compromise.

Supporters said recycling plastic this way is a safe business and good for the environment because it reduces trash in landfills.

Opponents of the bill said melting plastic to recycle it is an unproven industry and it's not enough to require firms that use the technique to pay a bond to promise to clean up any excessive pollution for five years after the law goes into effect.

The five-year bond requirement was a compromise after the bill's original three-year requirement stalled the proposal in 2021.

A spokesman for the governor said McMaster currently is reviewing the bill.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster

Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate churned into debate Tuesday, a devastating setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two holdout senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a Republican filibuster.

Last straw: Fed-up Arizona Democrats censure Sen. Sinema

Last straw: Fed-up Arizona Democrats censure Sen. Sinema

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is growing increasingly isolated from some of her party’s most influential officials and donors after playing a key role in scuttling voting rights legislation that many consider essential to preserving democracy.

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed late Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate.

Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is a sending an unspecified number of troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said Tuesday, a deployment that will further beef up Russian military presence near Ukraine amid Western fears of a planned invasion.

Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill

Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats were picking up the pieces Thursday following the collapse of their top-priority voting rights legislation, with some shifting their focus to a narrower bipartisan effort to repair laws Donald Trump exploited in his bid to overturn the 2020 election.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News